POLAND — Wyatt Hathaway was a part of four touchdowns as Leavitt took care of Poland 48-6 on in Friday night football action.

Hathaway completed 8-of-10 passes for 175 yards and three scores. On the ground, he scampered in from 15 yards out to score the game’s second touchdown.

Cam Jordan added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter for the Hornets, then Sawyer Hathaway did the same in the fourth. Jordan also blocked a punt in the first quarter that Matt Wallingford returned 10 yards for a score.

Brady Downing scored in the third on a 50-yard touchdown run for Poland’s lone score of the game.

Yarmouth 64, Gray-New Gloucester 36

YARMOUTH — Jack McGrath scored five touchdowns and Wyatt Sullivan added three as the Clippers (3-2) defeated the Patriots (1-4) in an eight-man game Friday night.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lisbon 2, Telstar 0

BETHEL — Maddy Tuplin scored the opening goal as Lisbon ran down Telstar 2-0 in field hockey action Friday.

Sadie Hardt netted the second goal to make it 2-0 at the half for the Greyhounds (2-9). Tuplin assisted on the tally.

Goalie Perry Morton made three saves for the Rebels (1-11), while Maria Levesque prevented one to earn the win in net for Lisbon.

Winthrop 4, Boothbay 1

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Hannah Duley scored on a penalty corner from Maddie Perkins to break a 1-1 tie at 17:57 of the second half and then Winthrop (12-1) pulled away from the Seahawks (5-5) for a 4-1 field hockey victory.

Brooklyn Gaghan opened the scoring for Winthrop on an assist from Duley, but Boothbay’s Chloe Arsenault answered with an unassisted goal just a minute later to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Perkins and Gaghan added second-half goals.

Jaelyn Crocker recorded 16 saves for Boothbay. Madison Weymouth needed to make only one for Winthrop.

Oak Hill 3, Hall-Dale 0

FARMINGDALE — Cassie Stekino scored a pair of goals to lead Oak Hill to a 3-0 victory over Hall-Dale in field hockey action Friday.

The Raiders (7-5) took a 2-0 lead at the midpoint. Adelle Surette scored a goal for Oak Hill, while Desirae Dumais assisted on all three tallies.

Goalie Kelsey Cormier made 17 saves for the Bulldogs (2-8), while Nataliegh Moody made three stops to earn the win in net for Oak Hill.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall-Dale 2, Buckfield 0

FARMINGDALE — KK Wills and Madisyn Smith each scored goals to lead the Bulldogs to a girls soccer win over the Bucks on Friday.

Lily Platt and Rita Benoit had assists for Hall-Dale (9-1-0).

Ruby Cyr had 11 saves for Buckfield (7-3-0).

Old Orchard Beach 2, St. Dom’s 1

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Shani Plante and Riley Blatchford scored a goal each as Old Orchard Beach edged St. Dom’s 2-1 in girls soccer action Friday.

The Saints (2-7-1) had one goal off the foot of Emma Roy off an assist by Emily Wallingford.

The Saints outshot the Seagulls (1-7-2) despite the defeat.

Spruce Mountain 1, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Grace Harmatys scored the only goal late in the first half to lift Spruce Mountain to a 1-0 victory over Dirigo in girls soccer action Friday.

The Cougars (1-9) put on a great defensive battle throughout, but Spruce Mountain outshot Dirigo 20-0 and bested 10-2 on corners.

Goalie Katie Morse made 19 saves for Dirigo.

Oak Hill 4, Telstar 1

BETHEL — Four different players scored to give Oak Hill a 4-1 triumph over Telstar in girls soccer action Friday.

Madison Drew, Macie Fletcher, Anna Beach and Rachel Duguay each scored for the Raidres (6-3), while Emma Kruse was the lone scorer for the Rebels (3-5-3).

Goalie Luci Rothwell made 27 saves for Telstar, while Paige Gonya turned back three to earn the win in net for Oak Hill.

