LEWISTON — This month, New Ventures Maine will offer tuition-free workshops designed to get a handle on your finances and your personal power.

Building Confidence, a hands-on class intended for people who are ready to tap more of their potential, will run for three consecutive Thursday evenings at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Body language, taming fears, mindfulness and retraining your inner critic are all addressed in the class.

Two personal finance workshops, Good Money Habits and Budgeting Basics, will help with money tracking, identifying what you really want and establishing effective money habits with the goal of getting you closer to where you want to be financially.

The classes are open to all adults.

Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, New Ventures Maine helps people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. It is a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta/University of Maine System.

Building Confidence runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24,

Budgeting Basics will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College.

Good Money Habits is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Lewiston High School.

Preregistration is required, and there is no cost for coaching and classes. For more information or to register, contact Chris Davis, 753-6531, or register online at newventuresmaine.org.

