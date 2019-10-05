LEICESTER, Mass. — Garrett Poussard ran for a pair of second half touchdowns to help the Husson football team take a 28-12 win over Becker in its Commonwealth Coast Conference debut.

Poussard, who graduated from Lewiston High School in 2018, ran for 159 yards on 31 carries for Husson (1-3). Patrick Cullen and former Lisbon High School standout Tyler Halls each had a receiving touchdown for the Eagles. Quarterback David Morrison completed 14 of 18 passes for 146 yards.

Randy Morgan ran for 152 yards and a touchdown for Becker (2-3).

WPI 51, MAINE MARITIME 20: The Engineers gained 586 yards of offense to take the New England Women’s and Men’s Conference win in Worcester, Mass.

WPI (5-0) led 34-0 late in the second quarter. Sean McAllen led WPI with 183 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just nine carries. Dominic Casale had two touchdown catches for the Mariners (0-5).

WESLEYAN 20, BOWDOIN 13: Glenn Smith’s 31-yard touchdown run with 3:52 to play lifted the Cardinals to the New England Small College Athletic Conference win in Brunswick.

Michael Chen’s 24-yard field goal for Bowdoin (0-4) with 6:15 to play tied the game at 13-13. After Wesleyan (4-0) took the lead, the Polar Bears advanced to the Cardinals 23 yard line before losing the ball on downs with 30 seconds left.

Smith ran for 108 yards for Wesleyan. Nate Richam-Odoi ran for 174 yards and a touchdown for Bowdoin.

CURRY 34, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 31: Brian Peters threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns for the Nor’easters in a loss to the Colonials in Milton, Mass.

Ryan Gaboury had 10 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Mikey Brennan had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for UNE (2-3).

Zach Levy ran for 216 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns for Curry (1-3).

