LEWISTON — Lewiston scored a goal in each half to keep its undefeated season alive Saturday with a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Hampden Academy.

Abdilahi Abdi scored a goal with 9:29 remaining in the first half to put the Blue Devils on the board.

Lewiston held that lead until Suab Nur tacked on another goal when he scored with just 3:53 remaining in the match.

Lewiston’s Michael Belleau saved seven shots, while Hampden’s Colby Small saved 10.

Brunswick 3, Mt. Blue 2

FARMINGTON — Lane Foushee scored three goals, including the winner, for the Dragons (9-1) against the Cougars (4-3-2)

Alfonso Miguel assisted on Foushee’s first goal, Liam Driscoll assisted on his second and Sebastian Miguel on the third.

Jack McDiarmid had 10 saves for Brunswick. Xander Gamey totaled 12 for Mt. Blue.

Camden Hills 4, Edward Little 2

AUBURN — Camden Hills took care of business on the road Saturday, defeating Edward Little 4-2 in boys soccer play.

Camden Hills (7-3) had a brace from both Quinn Brown and Max Welt, while Austin Brown scored both Red Eddies (4-5) goals in the loss.

Mack Sampson saved seven shots for EL, while Casey Messer needed to stop only one for Camden Hills.

Waynflete 6, Gray-New Gloucester 0

PORTLAND — Ian McClure-Chute had two goals and an assist to lead the Flyers (8-1) past the Patriots (5-3-1).

Oliver Burdick, Harry Millspaugh, Samir Sayed and Aidan Kieffer scored. Luca Antolini added two assists and Joey Ansel-Mullen had one. Aidan Carlisle needed three saves for the shutout.

Bradan Craig had 16 saves for the Patriots.

FOOTBALL

Traip 16, Telstar 14

KITTERY — Bobby Lane threw for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to Issac Keefe, while leading the Rangers (3-2) past Telstar (3-2) on Saturday night.

Lane finished with six completions for 148 yards.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lewiston 4, Hampden 2

HAMPDEN — Lewiston took a slim lead into the second half and hung on for a 4-2 field hockey road victory over Hampden Academy on Saturday.

Four different players scored for the Blue Devils (3-8). Abigail Chartier scored in the first half and Caroline LaPerriere added a goal early in the second half.

Mikayla Stillman scored with nine minutes left in the game to pull Hampden within a goal, but Alexis Freeman answered with 2:41 remaining for Lewiston. Danielle Materson cut the lead to 3-2 as Hampden regained some life with just over one minute to play, but Lewiston’s Emma Begin slotted one home in the final second to secure the win.

Cecilia Landry made 12 stops in the win, while Taylor Guerrette saved 15 for the Broncos.

Mountain Valley 4, Boothbay 3

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Rylee Sevigny scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the Falcons (9-2) rallied to defeat the Seahawks (5-6).

Autumn Freeman tied it four minutes before Sevigny’s go-ahead goal off an assist from Avery Sevigny. Avery Sevigny and Taylor Duguay added goals, and Nora Tag made three saves.

Chloe Arsenault scored twice and Cortney Meader once for Boothbay. Jaelyn Crocker had 20 saves.

Yarmouth 3, Poland 2, OT

YARMOUTH — The Clippers (6-5) received two goals and an assist from Hannah Swift, including the overtime winner against the Knights (6-5).

Abby Hill scored Yarmouth’s first goal. Winnie Leahy assisted on Swift’s second-half goal.

Emma Moreau scored both goals for Poland.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brunswick 3, Mt. Blue 0

BRUNSWICK — Isabella Banks scored two goals, Molly Taub also scored and Aisley Snell made five saves as the Dragons (6-2) shut out the Cougars (4-5) at Brunswick.

Gray-New Gloucester 1, Waynflete 0, OT

GRAY — Eliza Hotham converted a penalty kick after a handball to lift the Patriots (6-4) over the Flyers (2-6-2) in overtime.

Ivy Abrams made four saves for the Patriots, who outshot Waynflete 21-8 and held a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks. Jessica Connors stopped eight shots for the Flyers.

