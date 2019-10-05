Lewiston needs a mayor who cares about enhancing the city’s reputation as a safe and inviting place for both current and future residents and investors. Mark Cayer is the right candidate for the job.

With a career that started on a foot beat and finished as a lieutenant of a criminal investigation division, Cayer is very cognizant of the issues Lewiston faces on a daily basis. He has a comprehensive safety plan for the community, which will dispel the disparaging “dirty Lew” nickname.

I agree with his quote, “Let us not forget that if we do not find ways to increase pride in our community, we will not have lasting change.”

Mark Cayer’s focus on community pride, coupled with his past experience on the city council, make him my choice and the right choice for Lewiston’s next mayor.

Jacqueline Leclerc, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »