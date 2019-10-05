LEWISTON – Costa Smirles of Greene, Maine and Sun City West, Ariz. passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 18, 1940.

Costa graduated from Somersworth High School and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Lowell Tech. He dedicated his life to his children, Kimberly and David, and teaching chemistry and mathematics at Winthrop High School for 37 years.

Costa had a passion for all things creative. He spent his summers tending to his many, colorful flower gardens, and his winters creating wonders from wood, metal, and glass.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Eretzian-Schnauber Smirles and David Costa Smirles; his soulmate, Geri Ikola; his son-in-law, Tom Schnauber, his daughter-in-law, Kendra Levasseur Smirles; his grandchildren, Makena Lee, Emerson June, and Delaney Jae Smirles, his stepgrandchildren, Johannes, Anneke, and Matthias Schnauber; his nieces, Linda Tibbetts, Tara Eretzian, and Karly Eretzian; and his cousins, Vicki Drakopoulis and Kay Lussier.

He was the kindest and most caring man who looked after everyone and always maintained a positive outlook on life. We are all better for having known and loved him.

At Mr. Smirles request there will be no services.

A service of The Fortin Group Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210 207 783-8545. Online condolences at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

In lieu of flowers, please, make a donation in Costa’s name to the Dempsey Center in Maine, an organization that helps people manage the impact of cancer

