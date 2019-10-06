LISBON – Lorraine M. (Poulin) Lemay, 82, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Quebec, Canada on Jan. 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Gedeon and Clementine (Delaire) Poulin. She came to the United States as a young child.

Lorraine worked in various manufacturing companies and retired from L.L. Bean. She has been enjoying retirement with her family and friends. She loved taking trips, dining out, playing cards with her friends, sewing, cooking, and attending mass.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roger Lemay; sons, Paul Lemay and Richard Lemay, son-in-law Charles Hinkley; great-grandchild Gabriel Parent; two sisters, Jacqueline Roy and Yvette Aube, two brothers, Clermont Poulin and Gil Poulin.

She is survived by her four children, Linda Hinkley, Daniel Lemay, Jean Lemay and his wife Grace Lemay, and Gary Lemay; and sister Candy Roderick. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Keith Hinkley, Heather Renn, Amy Parent, Bethany Custeau, Destiny Belanger, Hunter Lemay, Roger Lemay, Brooke Lemay; and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The family would like to thank The Androscoggin Hospice Staff for helping her through these last moments.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, Oct 9 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lisbon Falls.

Donations in Lorraine’s memory can be made to:

Holy Trinity

Catholic Church

in Lisbon Falls

