Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex was holding a Climate Change town hall in a Queens Public Library on Oct. 3 when an impassioned young woman rose from the audience with an unusual proposal. I quote: “A Swedish professor [said] we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time! There is too much CO2.”

This blithering would have provoked immediate dismissal in a sane world. But sanity is rarely a feature of climate control gatherings, Representative AOC neither endorsed nor repudiated this slogan. “I’m so happy that you really are supporting New Green Deal,” she replied, “but it’s not enough, you know. Even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people … we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present … Luckily we have more than a few months. We do need to hit net zero in several years.”

Her anonymous interlocutor ignored this namby-pamby evasion and repeated her demand. “Too much pollution,” she persisted, “so we have to get rid of the babies! That’s a big problem. We need to eat the babies!”

The Swedish professor invoked by the young woman is Magnus Soderlund, a social scientist who recently delivered a speech entitled “Can you imagine eating human flesh? This was his contribution to the Stockholm Gastro Summit conference entitled “Food of the Future: Worms, Grasshoppers, or Human Flesh.” President Trump seized the opportunity to call Representative Bright Eyes Ocasio-Cortez “a Wack Job.” The Wack Job tweeted right back, saying it’s “better than being a criminal who betrays our country.” Donald Trump Jr.’s contributed a comment that the cannibal advocate “seems like a normal [Ocasio-Cortez] supporter to me.”

It turns out that the young cannibalism advocate was a provocateur working for the LaRouche PAC, which liberal commentators identify as a group of right-wing Trump supporters. Readers who are interested in this group might want to visit their website at https://larouchepac.com/

I first became aware of LaRouche when I read a story on the front page of the New York Times in 1974 (nearly as I can remember). A young woman had thrown messages from an apartment building window saying that she was being held prisoner. When the police rescued her she explained that a little group of LaRouchians were “reprogramming” her. They happened to know something the police did not. They knew about a powerful diabolic group that could capture the minds of its victims and command them to do all kinds of things, many of them nasty. Only LaRouche and his closest assistants could resisted the programming.

Now some background, LaRouche was active in the Socialist Workers Party, a Trotskyite faction from 1948 to 1963. His personal cult appeared in the late sixties as a splinter off the radical leftist Students for a Democratic Society at Columbia University. It evolved into the Marxist National Caucus of Labor Committees. He ran for president on the United States Labor Party in 1976. Later her ran for president in the Democratic, or in the Republican primaries. I can’t remember which date, but I do remember that he once got more Democratic votes in Connecticut’s primary than Jerry Brown. I remember thinking that this spelled the end of Jerry’s political career. No such luck for California.

I first became an activist Republican in 1979, on behalf of Ronald Reagan. That’s when I had my first personal encounter with the LaRouche cult. An elderly Republican party official visited me at home with happy news about an anti-Carter Democrat named Cohen who had come from Washington to coordinate with New Jersey Republicans. He had given the activist a stack of his organization’s newspaper, “New Solidarity,” for distribution. After I explained the LaRouchian origin of his newspaper the old guy wanted to give young Mr. Cohen a piece of his mind. I suggested it would be more productive to ask for more stacks on New Solidarity and then take them to the dump. So it was done.

Rutgers University seemed to have a significant group of cultists back in the eighties. Posters appeared there regularly. The art work was pretty good and the texts described the vast conspiracy controlled by Nelson Rockefeller, Queen Elizabeth, the CIA, the KGB, the New York Police Department, and the Anthropology Department at New York University. As it happens I knew a grad student who subscribed to the cult’s glossy magazine at $360 a year. Turns out the conspiracy went all the way back to the Byzantine Empire and incorporated Frances Merovingian Dynasty. Very convincing, it was illustrated by, among other things, a photo of the tomb of Dagobert I. Yessir, an actual photo of Dagobert’s tomb. Can’t argue with a picture.

Rutgers students appeared at Middlesex County College every spring to set up a LaRouchian table with copies of New Solidarity and other inspiring literature. The first few years they dressed counter-culturally. Then orders came down from the Leader and they begin to show up dressed like Mormon missionaries.

Moving on to more recent times, we find that LaRouche welcomed the election of Barack Obama and warned that he was in “grave and imminent danger” of being assassinated by the “British Empire.” By 2015 he started demanding Barack’s impeachment – he had discovered that the wretch was organizing an act of war that endangered the United States and all of humanity.

This somehow fits right in with the news that the 2003 invasion of Iraq was a neoconservative conspiracy orchestrated by Dick Cheney. Lyndon LaRouche died early this year, so he never got around to exposing Donald Trump for … whatever. It suits the left-leaning media to describe these crank-cultists as “right-wing.”

John Frary of Farmington, the GOP candidate for U.S. Congress in 2008, is a retired history professor, an emeritus Board Member of Maine Taxpayers United, a Maine Citizen’s Coalition Board member, and publisher of FraryHomeCompanion.com. He can be reached at [email protected]

