CANTON – Bruce A. Ross, 64, formerly of Mexico, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Health & Rehab, Canton, Maine.

He was born in Rumford on Jan. 8, 1955, the son of Sylvio and Jean (McKenna) Ross, and had attended Norway schools.

Bruce worked on several jobs in the area over the years.

Bruce was a member of the Dixfield American Legion and the American Legion Riders Motorcycle Association Maine Chapter # 100.

Survivors include a sister Linda Ross and partner Pam Strout of Eliot, three brothers Earle “Sandy” Hansen and wife Joanne of Mexico, D. Lawrence Ross of Charlestown, Mass., and Gary L. Ross and wife Christine of Oxford; his aunt Helen Gilbert of Columbia, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A Celebration of his Life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Swasey – Torrey American Legion Post # 100, 8 River Ln., Dixfield, Maine. Interment will be at the Farrington-Morton Cemetery, Mexico, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the:

Sons of the

American Legion

P. O. Box 225

Dixfield, ME 04224

in his memory

