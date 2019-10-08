LEWISTON — With less than a month until Twin Cities residents elect a new crop of local leaders, early voting and absentee ballots are available in Lewiston and Auburn.

According to the City Clerk’s offices in both cities, absentee ballots and early voting for the Nov. 5 election are now available.

Both cities will elect new mayors, city councilors and School Committee members. Lewiston voters will also see a referendum on a bond issue for the Lewiston High School building expansion project.

Registered voters in Lewiston needing an absentee ballot can call the City Clerk’s office, mail in an application form, which can be downloaded from the City’s website, order a ballot from the city’s website, or come into the clerk’s office, located on the second floor of City Hall.

Lewiston office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Absentee voting is quite popular with each election,” Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo said. “Voters are interested in absentee voting for a variety of reasons: They can have additional time to study and review their ballot, they can avoid going out in bad weather if it is rainy or cold on Election Day, and it is just more convenient for many voters.”

In 2017, during the last municipal election that also featured a contentious Lewiston-Auburn merger question, roughly 3,000 of the 10,000 votes cast in Lewiston were through absentee or early voting. During the November 2018 election, 4,800 of the 13,800 votes were absentee.

Due to the upward trend, candidates are reminding constituents of the options. Both mayoral candidates in Lewiston — Mark Cayer and Tim Lajoie — posted on social media this week about early voting.

Registered voters can now vote early in person at both clerk’s offices during regular hours.

According to Auburn City Clerk Sue Clements-Dallaire, the statewide deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Oct. 31.

Auburn’s office hours are also Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m, except for the Oct. 14 holiday. She said the Clerk’s office will have extended hours Wednesday, Oct. 30, until 7 p.m. for voter registration and absentee voting.

Appearing on the state ballot in November will be two referendum questions: One to amend the state constitution to allow voters with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternate manner, and a bond issue requesting funds for transportation improvements and investments.

Lewiston’s city website — www.lewistonmaine.gov/117/Elections — provides sample ballots, directions to polling places and other information voters might find useful.

Voters who need more information or have questions may contact the Lewiston City Clerk’s Office at 207-513-3124, or the Auburn City Clerk’s Office at 207-333-6601.

