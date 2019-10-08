SKOWHEGAN — The Skowhegan Area High School field hockey team entered Tuesday’s game averaging just over seven goals per game. Skowhegan knew it could expect nothing close to that against a defensively-strong Mt. Blue, led by senior goalie Brooke Bolduc.

“She’s a great goalie. We have great forwards. It was two great teams battling it out,” Skowhegan senior co-captain Bhreagh Kennedy said.

Bolduc was sharp, making 17 saves, but with consistent pressure, Skowhegan was able to slip a few past the Cougars’ keeper, taking a 3-0 win in a battle of the top two teams in Class A North.

No. 1 Skowhegan improved to 11-0, while No. 2 Mt. Blue fell to 10-2.

“We’ve really got a powerhouse for scoring this year, and she’s a great little goalie. She kept them in it,” Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty said of Bolduc.

Added Mt. Blue coach Jody Harmon: “(Bolduc’s been a force all year. She definitely plays up to these games and enjoys the challenge. She was ready for it.”

Skowhegan took a 1-0 lead early in the first half. With just over six minutes complete, Emily Reichenbach broke in on Bolduc, who made the save. Skowhegan was able to maintain pressure, though, and with 23:11 left in the half Kennedy scored.

Skowhegan added an insurance goal midway through the second half, when Reichenbach tipped in a Hannah McKenney shot for a 2-0 lead with 12:41 to play. The Cougars were able to mount some pressure, earning four penalty corners in a span of three minutes, but were unable to get a shot past Skowhegan keeper Mackenzie McConnell, who made nine saves for the shutout.

“Once we started doing our passing game and not dribbling into their sticks, we were able to get around them. We played smarter, not harder,” Harmon said. “Definitely had our opportunities. I don’t really feel the score reflects the game at all.”

Skowhegan added a final goal with 1:11 remaining in the game, when McKenney scored on an assist from Kennedy.

“We kept our intensity up the entire game,” Skowhegan co-captain Alexis Michonski said.

