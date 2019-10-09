CHESTERVILLE — Voters approved a six-article warrant at a special town meeting Thursday, Oct. 3, said Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine.
More than two dozen residents appropriated funds from reserve and undesignated fund accounts for replacement of the transfer station demolition dumpster building ($6,450) and materials and labor needs for the installation of a grader wing and excavator thumb ($8,150).
They also appropriated $45,000 from the undesignated fund balance to supplement the Public Works maintenance, salt and truck fuel budgets.
Approval of the final article means an estimated $7,200 in insurance payouts for town office ceiling damages will be used for repairs to the ceiling and bathrooms. Any remaining balance will be used to establish a Town Office Reserve Account.
