FLAGSTAFF TOWNSHIP — A Eustis man died Tuesday night after he unintentionally shot himself in the lower leg while bird hunting on a remote logging road near the northwest shore of Flagstaff Lake on the northern Franklin and Somerset county line.

It is the first hunting incident of the of year, according to a statement from Mark Latti, spokesman for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Mark Henderson, 57, reported the shooting to dispatchers at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center in Farmington at 5:56 p.m. Game wardens, Maine State Police, U.S. Border Patrol and NorthStar EMS ambulance began searching logging roads in an attempt to find Henderson.

Warden Kyle Hladik located Henderson near his truck at about 7:06 p.m., according to Latti’s release, immediately administered CPR and loaded Henderson in his truck, according to Latti.

A state trooper drove the warden’s truck to meet an ambulance at the Big Eddy Road as Hladik and another trooper continued CPR. Emergency medical personnel administered care to Henderson for approximately 40 minutes before he died due to his injuries, according to Latti.

There are nearly 215,000 licensed hunters in Maine, and over the last 10 years; the state has averaged six hunting incidents per year, with three fatal incidents over that 10-year period.

Maine game wardens are still investigating the incident.

