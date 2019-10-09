GREENE — A 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck Tuesday.
Investigators say the teen was pulling out of his driveway onto Quaker Ridge Road on a motorized bicycle when he was hit by a pickup truck.
A deputy said the teen went to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.
This story will be updated.
