GREENE — A 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck Tuesday.

Investigators say the teen was pulling out of his driveway onto Quaker Ridge Road on a motorized bicycle when he was hit by a pickup truck.

A deputy said the teen went to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

This story will be updated.

