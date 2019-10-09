NEW VINEYARD — Maine Wood Concepts announced that Jody Fletcher has been promoted from vice president to president of the family-owned and operated company. He is the younger brother of former President Douglas Fletcher and the next in line to be the successor.

Douglas, who turns 65 next year, has assumed the role of CEO and will assist with the transition. He plans to retire when the transition is complete.

Maine Wood Concepts was originally called Maine Wood Turning and was created by Douglas and Jody’s father, Wayne (Buddy) G. Fletcher, and his brother, Earl C. Fletcher, in 1971.

