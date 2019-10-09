Mark Cayer cares about the right stuff: bringing people together and working through difficult conversations like adults; pinching pennies and carefully crafting budgets so precious tax dollars are invested wisely with an eye toward the future; focusing on important issues, such as housing quality, safe neighborhoods, economic growth and property taxes; being an honest, kind and reasonable spokesperson for this city.
Lewiston would be well served electing him mayor next month.
Nate Libby, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Trump defends Syria move, doesn’t want U.S. troops in Mideast
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Greene teen hospitalized after colliding with pickup
-
Connections
Craft Fairs
-
Nation / World
Goat rams through sliding glass door, naps inside bathroom
-
Opinion
Norman Mckeone: Belinda Gerry is the woman for the job