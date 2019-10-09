Mark Cayer cares about the right stuff: bringing people together and working through difficult conversations like adults; pinching pennies and carefully crafting budgets so precious tax dollars are invested wisely with an eye toward the future; focusing on important issues, such as housing quality, safe neighborhoods, economic growth and property taxes; being an honest, kind and reasonable spokesperson for this city.

Lewiston would be well served electing him mayor next month.

Nate Libby, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »