Mark Cayer cares about the right stuff: bringing people together and working through difficult conversations like adults; pinching pennies and carefully crafting budgets so precious tax dollars are invested wisely with an eye toward the future; focusing on important issues, such as housing quality, safe neighborhoods, economic growth and property taxes; being an honest, kind and reasonable spokesperson for this city.

Lewiston would be well served electing him mayor next month.

Nate Libby, Lewiston

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles