LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for October 2019. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, Maine 04240, unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

All About MedAccess

Date: Wednesday, October 2

Time: 2:15–3 p.m.

Instructor: Charlotte LaBelle, Prescription Assistance Case Manager, MaineHealth ~ MedAccess

The MedAccess Prescription Assistance Program, currently funded by MaineHealth and offered through local hospitals, helps patients and healthcare providers find low-cost prescription drug options. See how the program may be able to help you.

Protecting Your Future

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Instructor: Andrew Milne, Legal Services for the Elderly (LSE)

Join Andrew in a discussion of Powers of Attorney, planning for your future, ways you can avoid financial exploitation, as well as an overview of LSE services.

Medicare Made Simple

Date: Monday, October 7

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Instructor: Kerry Faria, SeniorsPlus

Location: Mechanic Falls Adult Education, 129 Elm St., Mechanic Falls

Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more. To register, call RSU 16/Mechanic Falls Adult Education at 207-345-3217.

Living Well with Chronic Pain classes

Six-week interactive workshops will run Tuesdays, October 8–November 12, at three locations:

Greenwood Town Office , 593 Gore Road, Greenwood, 9–11:30 a.m.

, 593 Gore Road, Greenwood, 9–11:30 a.m. The Dempsey Center, Lewiston or South Portland(29 Lowell St., Lewiston or 778 Main St., South Portland), 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. These two are open to any individuals managing cancer/remission, their family, and friends.

To learn more or register, call 1-800-620-6036 or 207-795-4010, or email [email protected].

AARP Safe Driving

Date: Thursday, October 10

Time: 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: AARP staff/volunteer

Cost: $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP

Drivers 55+ who complete this class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Please bring your driver’s license, lunch, and AARP membership card.

You Count!: 2020 Census Information Session

Date: Wednesday, October 16

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructors: Elizabeth Enright and Becky Hayes Boober, U.S. Census Partnership Specialists

Learn how the 2020 Census is safe, important, and even easier than before. Census results determine the federal funds coming to your community to pay for roads, schools, and hospitals. They also influence state redistricting. Therefore, it is critical that everyone in the community is counted. Share ideas about how we can achieve a full count. Also, learn about employment opportunities and other new developments at the U.S. Census.

I Don’t Wanna Move… But What if I Have to?

Date: Thursday, October 17

Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Instructor: Stefanie Mahr Damien, Refresh

A presentation on tips and suggestions on aging in place by creating a safe home so that you can stay there as long as possible. Stefanie will also discuss decision making. If you do have to move, do you have any idea where you might go?

Understanding Cognitive Loss & Dementia

Date: Monday, October 21

Time: 2–3:30 p.m.

Instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice

Please join us as we talk about dementia and memory loss as we get older. We will discuss how to identify dementia, how to learn to live with some memory loss, as well as how to approach friends and family who have memory loss. We will talk about what is the difference between being “a little forgetful” vs having dementia.

Listening Session

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, Conference Room D at 10 Falcon Road, Lewiston

The State of Maine is in the process of developing the 2021-2025 Area Plan to support Maine’s older population and those with disabilities. Part of this process includes a Needs Assessment. The University of Southern Maine, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, will host community listening sessions with Maine’s older adults, family caregivers, and community partners to hear about their experiences and ideas concerning aging in place in their home and communities as well as gaps or barriers to community supports, services, and resources. This is the first of two sessions being held in our tri-county area. Space is limited and RSVP is required. Call to reserve a spot.

Crafting with Corinne

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Timeslots: 1:30–3 p.m. or 3–4:30 p.m.

Supply cost: $5

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Create a Thanksgiving card and pocket tissue holder. All class supplies provided for $5. Class size limited to 10 people.

Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Presenter: Barbara Merson, Executive Director of the Maine Jewish Film Festival

Enjoy popcorn and a fascinating documentary about the creators of the classic Curious George books, Hans and Margaret Rey. German Jews living in Paris during the rise of Nazism, the couple narrowly escaped Hitler’s troops by fleeing on makeshift bicycles — carrying the yet-to-be-published Curious George manuscript with them. The film includes beautiful animation and archival materials including wartime journals, photographs, and unpublished Curious George sketches and notes.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus

Date: Wednesday, October 30

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Join us at SeniorsPlus for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome!

ONGOING GROUPS, CLASSES & CLUBS

Knitting Group

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 5–7:30 p.m.

Work on your own project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Please use back entrance.

Coffee & Comfort

Date: Monday, October 7

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Steve Espling, Beacon Chaplain

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. Please call us to register so we have enough coffee and light refreshments to go around.

Book Club

Date: Wednesday, October 9

Time: 2–4 p.m.

This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is Anchors and Flaresby Kate Braestrup. Kate Braestrup’s life was transformed by the loss of her husband; now Kate faces the possibility that she may lose her son. As a young mother Kate discovered the fierce protectiveness that accompanies parenthood. In the intervening years — through mourning her husband and the joy of remarriage and a blended family — Kate has absorbed the rewards and complications of that spirit. But when her eldest son joins the Marines, Kate is at a crossroads: Can she reconcile her desire to protect her children with her family’s legacy of service? Can parents balance the joy of a child’s independence with the fear of letting go? Kate examines the twinned emotions of faith and fear, and learns that the threats we can’t predict are the ones that rip us apart — and knit us together.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Monday, October 14

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Chronic Pain Support Group

Date: Monday, October 28

Time: 2–4 p.m.

This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. This group meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is for people who have chronic pain.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Thursday, October 31

Time: 8:30–10 a.m.

Instructors: Pam Smith and Isabell Kubeck, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston

The second caregiver support group will meet on the last Thursday of each month. This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.–noon OR 12:15–1 p.m.

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. OR 12:30–1:10 p.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in

To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga

Dates: Mondays only

September 16–November 18 (off Oct. 14 & Nov. 11)

Time: 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Tisha Bremner

Cost: $8 drop-in or $40 for 8 weeks

Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance, and find your inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches, and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga

Dates: Fridays only

September 13–October 18 (six-week session)

November 15–December 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session)

Time: 8:45–9:45 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks

Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Chair to Mat Yoga

Dates: Fridays only

September 13–October 18 (six-week session)

November 15–December 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session)

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks

Bring your yoga mat for this class, that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props.

FRANKLIN & OXFORD COUNTIES

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Monday, October 7

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington

This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is held on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus in Norway

Date: Wednesday, October 9

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway

Per request, we’ve added game day to our Norway office schedule. Join us at SeniorsPlus for an afternoon full of games, fun, and socialization. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome!

Listening Session

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Comfort Inn, 1022 US Rte. 2, Wilton

The State of Maine is in the process of developing the 2021-2025 Area Plan to support Maine’s older population and those with disabilities. Part of this process includes a Needs Assessment. The University of Southern Maine, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, will host community listening sessions with Maine’s older adults, family caregivers, and community partners to hear about their experiences and ideas concerning aging in place in their home and communities as well as gaps or barriers to community supports, services, and resources. This is the second of two sessions being held in our tri-county area. Space is limited and RSVP is required. Call to reserve a spot.

