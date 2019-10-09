LIVERMORE — As of Saturday, Sept. 28, Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club announced that the trails in Livermore are closed, at landowner’s request.

“Several landowners take part in archery hunting and have asked that the trails be closed to recreational use. We wouldn’t have any trails if not for the permission given us each year by the landowners, who are generous enough to let us maintain trails on their land,” said Rene Grondin, club president.

Archery season starts October 5, this year and ends on November 1. Firearms season starts for everyone Nov. 4, with Youth Deer Day on Oct. 26, and Maine resident only day is the Saturday before Nov 2. After regular firearms season ends Nov. 30, muzzleloader season statewide, begins Dec. 2 through Dec 7. In the wildlife management districts (WMD) of 12, 13, 15-18, 20-26 and 29, muzzleloader hunting runs from Dec. 9 to Dec 14.

“For the safety of everyone, it only makes sense to close the trails. The local Game Warden Harry Weigman has been notified of the closure. The town of Livermore is included in WMD 16 and it is very important to respect the landowners wishes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: