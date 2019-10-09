AUBURN — Zach Caldwell has joined Auburn-based Maine Source Homes & Realty as a sales agent.
Born and raised in the Lewiston-Auburn area, Caldwell served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army sergeant, completing multiple leadership courses.
Now, he is offering his skills as a real estate agent.
Caldwell is married and is a new father.
