Zach Caldwell

AUBURN — Zach Caldwell has joined Auburn-based Maine Source Homes & Realty as a sales agent.

Born and raised in the Lewiston-Auburn area, Caldwell served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army sergeant, completing multiple leadership courses.

Now, he is offering his skills as a real estate agent.

Caldwell is married and is a new father.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles