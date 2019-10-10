Holly Lasagna is a real firecracker working for the City Council in Ward 1. She has been instrumental in securing new street lighting for West Dartmouth Street, which has brought back safety to an otherwise dark and unsafe situation.
Kudos for this achievement.
Holly takes everyone’s concerns and questions as her own and applies her talent to attempt resolution.
Holly will continue to dedicate herself to the many concerns and challenges facing us every day.
I hope others will join me in voting for Holly Lasagna in Ward 1 in Auburn.
Joseph Widell, Auburn
