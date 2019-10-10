WINTHROP — Gavin Perkins hauled in two touchdown catches and Ian Steele ran for two scores as Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale thumped Nokomis 47-0 in football action Thursday.

The game was changed to Thursday to avoid rain that had been in Friday’s forecast earlier in the week.

The Ramblers (5-1) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, including a hitch pass from Keegan Choate to Ryan Baird for 33 yards.

Steele carried the ball only three times, racking up 144 yards and the two touchdowns. Ramblers quarterback Keegan Choate completed 6-of-6 passes for 100 yards and three TDs.

Jake Sousa had a 60-yard punt return, and Owen Harding had a 1-yard run in the third quarter to round out the scoring for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.

The Ramblers led 41-0 at halftime and turned to their backups and younger players in the second half.

The Warriors fall to (0-6) on the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Brunswick 3, Edward Little 0

AUBURN — Sara Scrapchansky scored a pair of goals to lead Brunswick to a 3-0 field hockey triumph over Edward Little on Thursday.

The Dragons (7-6) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Kelsey Sullivan provided the second goal of the game at the 28:17 mark of the second half for Brunswick.

Goalie Emma Dionne made 10 saves for the Red Eddies (2-10-1), while Liberty Krauss stopped two to earn the win in net for Brunswick.

Gardiner 2, Leavitt 1

GARDINER — Maddy Farnham and Haley Brann each scored goals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Hornets on Thursday.

Kayla Leclerc scored the lone goal for Leavitt (6-6).

Cassidy Collins had one save for the Tigers (9-4).

Oxford Hills 1, Lewiston 1, 2OT

LEWISTON — Lewiston and Oxford Hills played to a double-overtime 1-1 tie in field hockey action Thursday.

Cecilia Miller scored an unassisted tally for the Blue Devils (3-9) at the 24:45 mark of the first period.

The Vikings (8-3) responded with an unassisted goal from Brooke Carson only 31 seconds later. Both teams were held the remainder of the game.

Oxford Hills goalie Madison Day and Lewiston goalie Cecilia Landry each made 12 saves on 13 shots.

BOYS SOCCER

Monmouth 3, Winthrop 0

WINTHROP — Hayden Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Ramblers.

Gabe Martin added a goal for Monmouth (11-0-1). Brock Bates had five saves for the shutout.

Jake Smith made 18 saves for Winthrop (5-7-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

Cape Elizabeth 8, Poland 0

CAPE ELIZABETH — Carli Chapin scored three goals as the Capers (10-1) defeated the Knights (1-11) on Thursday

Maggie Cochran scored twice, and Olivia Cochran, Laura Ryer and Juliet Moore also had goals.

Lisbon 4, Madison 3

LISBON — Kiley Merritt and Destiney Deschaines scored a pair of goals each in the second half to catapult Lisbon to a 4-3 victory over Madison in girls soccer action Thursday.

The Bulldogs (8-4) scored three unanswered goals in the first half.

The Greyhounds (5-5) responded in the second half with positional changes on defense and a renewed energy on offense. Merritt and Deschaines dominated in the 40-minute frame.

Goalie Susannah Curtis made nine saves for Madison, while goalie Sarah Haggerty prevented 12 to earn the win in net for Lisbon.

Monmouth 3, Buckfield 0

MONMOUTH — Alicen Burnham had a goal and two assists to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Buckfield on Thursday.

Megan Ham and Audrey Fletcher each added goals for the Mustangs (11-0-0). Fletcher’s goal was the 101st of her career.

Ruby Cyr had eight saves for the Golden Bucks (8-4-0).

Oak Hill 2, Carrabec 0

NORTH ANSON — Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel each scored goals to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Cobras.

Emily Dillman and Peyton Gonya had assists for Oak Hill (8-3-0). Paige Gonya had six saves for the shutout.

Ashley Cates had 11 saves for Carrabec (5-7-0).

Rangeley 5, Pine Tree 0

RANGELEY — Olivia Pye netted four goals to lead Rangeley to a 5-0 victory over Pine Tree Academy in girls soccer action Thursday.

The Lakers (7-3) started off slow but picked up tempo as the game continued. Ellah Smith contributed a goal and two assists for Rangeley.

Goalie Emily Tardiff made 11 saves for the Breakers (3-7).

