Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
October 15, 2019 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris
Agenda
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o September 17
o October 3
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Department Heads
10:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Executive Session to Discuss a Request for 2020 Budgeted Wage Increases
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Acknowledge Promotion of Corrections Officer
• Discuss Operation Stonegarden
11:30 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
• Review Civil Revenue/Expense Comparison
• Update on Status of Audits
12:00 Lunch Recess
12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Executive Session to Discuss Requests for 2020 Budgeted Wage Increases
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)
• Update on Recent Grievance
o Executive Session as May Be Needed (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Update on Internal Affairs Investigation into Report of Damaged County Property
o Executive Session as May Be Needed (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
o
2:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
3:00 Berry Talbot Royer Report
• Review First Round of County Budget in Preparation for Public Hearing at 6:00pm
TBD Adjournment
* Public Hearing on the First Round of the 2020 County Budget will Begin at 6:00pm
