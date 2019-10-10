Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

October 15, 2019 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris

Agenda

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o September 17

o October 3

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Department Heads

10:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Executive Session to Discuss a Request for 2020 Budgeted Wage Increases

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Acknowledge Promotion of Corrections Officer

• Discuss Operation Stonegarden

11:30 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

• Review Civil Revenue/Expense Comparison

• Update on Status of Audits

12:00 Lunch Recess

12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Executive Session to Discuss Requests for 2020 Budgeted Wage Increases

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)

• Update on Recent Grievance

o Executive Session as May Be Needed (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Update on Internal Affairs Investigation into Report of Damaged County Property

o Executive Session as May Be Needed (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

2:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

3:00 Berry Talbot Royer Report

• Review First Round of County Budget in Preparation for Public Hearing at 6:00pm

TBD Adjournment

* Public Hearing on the First Round of the 2020 County Budget will Begin at 6:00pm

