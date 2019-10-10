OXFORD — After being presented with bids for a compactor and a transfer trailer by Town Manager Bruce Asselin, Oxford’s Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to hold a special town meeting for residents to vote on the purchase.

Atlantic Recycling Equipment, LLC put in a bid of $40,400 for a compactor. It was the only company to provide one.

Four bids came in from three companies for the purchase of a transfer trailer. The lowest bid was for $68,592 from KNL Holdings, LLC. Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel provided bids for two options, one being a unit constructed of commercial stainless steel at a cost of $99,500. Asselin said a stainless trailer would last several years longer. The other trailer bid from Hale was $74,000.

The Board determined that the stainless steel option is the most feasible and directed Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen to call for a special town meeting in two weeks, to take place before the next regularly scheduled Selectmen’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. on October 17.

Other measures before the Board passed unanimously:

Acceptance of a donation for DARE from Pamela Lovely for $146.93.

Approval for Warrior Sports Club to hold a fundraiser, pending proof of insurance and a meeting with Police Chief Michael Ward.

An increase of municipal agent fees from $3 to $5 for renewals and from $4 to $6 for new registrations, as allowed by newly passed state law.

Selectman Ed Knightly told the Board that the amount of demolition debris and roofing shingles is increasing, due to surrounding towns having higher disposal fees. Oxford currently charges $100/ton and Norway, for example, charges $200/ton. Knightly told of a resident who brought in roofing shingles from a family member’s house in Otisfield. A review of fee schedules will be added to the agenda for a future meeting.

Asselin gave several updates to Selectmen in the Town Manager’s report. He, Police Chief Ward and other officials attended the annual Maine Firefighter Memorial Saturday at 9 a.m. The ceremony was held at Capital Park on State Street in Augusta. Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Senator Susan Collins also attended. Oxford’s late Fire Chief Gary Sacco was honored along with Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who also passed away in March, and Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell, who passed away last month.

Asselin also reported that the town office boiler is in need of repair, leaking up to 30 gallons of water a day. Nason’s Mechanical Systems will come in on Oct. 7 to start repairs. One of the pipes goes through a cement step and will require demolition to reach.

The town manager distributed quarterly balance sheet and revenue reports to the Board.

The town continues to look for full time help at the transfer station. Asselin reviewed six applicants to a recent job posting. The most promising candidate withdrew so the position will be advertised again in a couple of weeks.

