If you are of a certain age, you will remember watching the Lone Ranger riding off to adventures with his kemosabe, Tonto. This Tonto is also ready for some adventures.

Two year old Tonto is very handsome. He is a hound/lab mix. His striking, red coat makes heads turn when he is on leash.

Tonto enjoys romping around the play yard with another dog. He recently discovered a love for the pears that have fallen off the tree in the yard. After play time is over he is happy to settle down and be a couch potato.

Tonto is ready to be your kemosabe. If you can picture yourself riding off into the sunset with your best friend beside you, then hitch up your pony and ride down to Responsible Pet Care.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

