LEWISTON — A panel of environmental experts is scheduled to gather Thursday at the Lewiston Public Library to discuss the uncertain future of recycling in Maine.

As recycling markets continue to recalibrate and questions about the sustainability of the industry abound, the three panelists are expected to debate the many issues surrounding the practice.

The Great Falls Forum series is hosting “The Ecology and Economy of Recycling” at the library at 200 Lisbon St.

The featured panelists will be Kevin Roche, chief executive officer at ecomaine, a nonprofit waste management organization serving more than 70 member communities — comprising a combined population of more than 400,000 people, or a third of Maine’s population.

Also speaking will be Julie Rosenbach, sustainability director for South Portland and Sarah Lakeman, Sustainability Maine project director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

The forum will be hosted by Sun Journal staff writer Lindsay Tice.

“Recycling has come under intense scrutiny over the past year,” Roche said in a news release. “I am greatly looking forward to this important discussion and showcasing ecomaine’s commitment to a long-term vision for municipal recycling. As some communities have abandoned their programs, ecomaine continues to see success and reasons for great optimism in the industry — I’m eager to share this outlook.”

The program is scheduled for Thursday at noon in Callahan Hall, upstairs in the library. The program is free, with no reservations required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch, and coffee, tea and water will be available.

The Great Falls Forum is a monthly, brown-bag speaker series featuring statewide and regional leaders in public policy, business, academia and the arts. The forum is a co-sponsorship of the Sun Journal, Bates College and the Lewiston Public Library.

