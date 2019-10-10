1. Thornton Academy (5-0)
The Trojans survived their battle with Bonny Eagle, solidifying their hold on top spot.
2. Bonny Eagle (4-1)
Last week’s loss to Thornton doesn’t drop the Scots, but they have some company now for this spot.
3. Marshwood (4-1)
The Hawks made last week’s showdown more like a shutdown thanks to their dominant defense.
4. Scarborough (4-1)
The Red Storm don’t have a signature win yet, but winning at Sanford this week would change that.
5. Brunswick (5-0)
The Dragons get what looks like their last test of the regular season at Falmouth/Greely this week.
6. Leavitt (5-0)
Speaking of tests, the Hornets better study up on Wells, which they haven’t played in a few years.
7. Sanford (4-1)
The Spartans won without starting QB Xavier Levine last week. They might need him this week.
8. Wells (5-0)
The Warriors just took down one Class C contender on the road last week (MCI). They’d like to do it again this week.
9. Cony (5-0)
The Rams showed they can win with defense by beating Windham 9-6.
10. Kennebunk (4-1)
The Rams have only lost to Class A Bonny Eagle, and they just beat Class A Massabesic by two touchdowns.
