1. Thornton Academy (5-0)

The Trojans survived their battle with Bonny Eagle, solidifying their hold on top spot.

2. Bonny Eagle (4-1)

Last week’s loss to Thornton doesn’t drop the Scots, but they have some company now for this spot.

3. Marshwood (4-1)

The Hawks made last week’s showdown more like a shutdown thanks to their dominant defense.

4. Scarborough (4-1)

The Red Storm don’t have a signature win yet, but winning at Sanford this week would change that.

5. Brunswick (5-0)

The Dragons get what looks like their last test of the regular season at Falmouth/Greely this week.

6. Leavitt (5-0)

Speaking of tests, the Hornets better study up on Wells, which they haven’t played in a few years.

7. Sanford (4-1)

The Spartans won without starting QB Xavier Levine last week. They might need him this week.

8. Wells (5-0)

The Warriors just took down one Class C contender on the road last week (MCI). They’d like to do it again this week.

9. Cony (5-0)

The Rams showed they can win with defense by beating Windham 9-6.

10. Kennebunk (4-1)

The Rams have only lost to Class A Bonny Eagle, and they just beat Class A Massabesic by two touchdowns.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: