Bangor (2-3) at Edward Little (0-5)

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Red Eddies have played competitive in spurts, now can they do it for 48 minutes against a beatable Rams team?

Bonny Eagle (4-1) at Lewiston (1-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

As if this test wasn’t tough enough already, the Blue Devils face a Scots team potentially mad coming off a loss to Thornton Academy.

Oxford Hills (3-2) at Gorham (2-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Vikings haven’t won back-to-back games yet, but they travel to a Class B Rams team on a three-game losing streak.

Gardiner (1-4) at Mt. Blue (3-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

In this battle of the cats, the Cougars’ offense seems to be finding its footing, while the Tigers have started to sputter of late.

Mountain Valley (1-4) at Spruce Mountain (4-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Falcons’ best offensive output (21 points) is the same as the Phoenix’s worst. Better get flying.

Oak Hill (3-2) at Bucksport (5-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

As if the two-hour bus ride wasn’t bad enough for the Raiders, the Bucks have been downright stingy on D, allowing only two TDs all year and none in the past three weeks.

Lisbon (3-2) at York (4-1)

Friday, 6 p.m.

The Greyhounds just passed one test against a high-powered offense, but the Class C Wildcats might be at another level.

Wells (5-0) at Leavitt (5-0)

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Good to have this marquee matchup back on the schedule. The winner all but clinches the top seed in C South.

Poland (1-4) at Fryeburg (2-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Two teams trying to solidify their place in the C South playoffs. The Knights would love to jump the Raiders.

Gray-New Gloucester (1-4) at Mt. Ararat (4-1)

Saturday, 11 a.m.

A rematch of the Eagles’ 56-28 season-opening win. The Patriots have struggled to stop anybody since.

Old Orchard Beach (2-3) at Telstar (3-2)

Saturday, 12 p.m.

The Seagulls ran away in the season opener, but the two teams’ fortunes have changed since then.

