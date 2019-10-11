Two weeks after denying Leavitt’s Jonathan Schomaker’s appeal, the Maine Principals’ Association to allow the sophomore to use his wheelchair to compete in the regional and state cross country meets.

Schomaker will be able to compete in a separate race in a wheelchair division at regionals, according to the head of the MPA’s cross country committee, Mike Bisson.

Bisson told the Sun Journal on Friday that Schomaker will participate at Twin Brook in the Class B South regional in his own race, as he’s the only wheelchair athlete in Maine cross country this season. Schomaker will be scored on his own in a separate wheelchair division.

Schomaker has cerebellar hypoplasia, which requires the 15-year-old to use a wheelchair during races with his father, Jon, behind him ready to assist, if necessary.

“Tuesday we are meeting with Schomaker and his family, as well as Leavitt coaches, to see parts of the course and watch him practice,” Bisson said. “We want to limit two-way traffic as enough coaches have been concerned with that.”

Bisson said that the runners at Twin Brook go through an ‘A’ loop, a ‘B’ and then a ‘C,’ before coming back into the A loop the other way. The MPA wants to see how fast Schomaker can get through the A loop before making a final ruling on whether he can race with the B South runners.

“Coaches said that runners would come back through the A loop at the 10-12 minute mark,” Bisson said. “We want to find a way to avoid a collision.”

Bisson left the door open for Schomaker to race in the B South race, alongside the other runners, but as of right now he will race on his own.

Schomaker’s father, Jon Schomaker, has told the Sun Journal in the past that Jonathan wants to race with his teammates and that the option of him racing by himself is not enough.

This story will be updated.

