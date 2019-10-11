Portland police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a jogger this week, an incident that is likely connected to similar calls at the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus and in other towns.

A Portland woman told police that she was jogging on Brighton Avenue near Capisic Street on Monday morning when a man began following her in his truck. He is reported to have exposed his genitals to her and followed her until she entered the fire station on Stevens Avenue to call for help. Police said the driver was soon after involved in a vehicle crash in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot at 1412 Congress St. and fled.

Lt. Robert Martin described the man as white, in his mid- to late 20s or early 30s. He had dark hair in a bun or a short ponytail. The vehicle was described as a dark, older model Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with an extended cab. It had a Maine plate with the last two letters VE. The truck has rust on the quarter panels and rear bumper, and it might have been damaged on the passenger side in the crash.

Similar incidents prompted at least two other calls to police this week. Two female students at the USM Gorham campus told police that a man exposed himself to each of them after calling them to his truck. The separate incidents happened within minutes of each other Thursday morning. The descriptions of the man and the vehicle were nearly identical.

Portland police responded to a second call about a man in a similar truck who was watching two preteen girls on Noyes Street near Deering Avenue. The man called to the girls and made inappropriate comments, and they ran from the area.

“It is too early to tell if this is related to the previous incident, but there are similarities and we are continuing to investigate the incident,” Martin said in a statement. “We believe the vehicle is connected to incidents in Gorham and other Greater Portland communities that have occurred.”

Martin did not say which other communities had received similar reports. Police advise victims who experience a similar incident to change direction, move to an open area, call to other people for help and call 911 to give a description to the operator. They also asked the public for help finding the truck and its driver.

“If you see a vehicle that matches the one described, contact your local police department with the license plate, location and direction of travel,” the statement says.

Anonymous information can be submitted on the Portland Police Department’s tip line at 207-874-8584, on the department website or by texting the keyword “GOTCHA” and the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

