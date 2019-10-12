HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ryan Smith and Marci Klimek are the men’s and women’s winners of the 26th running of the Hartford Marathon.
The 24-year-old Smith, of Auburn, Maine, crossed the finish line Saturday with an unofficial time of 2:18:25, about 3 minutes off the course record set by Abiyot Endale in 2012.
The 32-year-old Klimek, of Arlington, Massachusetts, finished with an unofficial time of 2:35:20, about 2 minutes off the course record set by Ramilia Burangulova in 2003.
Organizers expected more than 10,000 runners to compete in the annual marathon and its related half-marathon and 5K races.
The marathon began at 8 a.m. near the state Capitol and wound its way through East Hartford and South Windsor before returning to finish under Hartford’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Many believe that it can’t happen here; but it can
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Pauline T. Lessard
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, horoscope: Gemini: Surround yourself with energetic people
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: Revelation creates new reality for family
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Abandoning Kurdish allies is shameful