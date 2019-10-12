The Maine Nordiques and the Jamestown Rebels combined for 207 penalty minutes Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

On the scoreboard, the Rebels came out on top with a 4-2 victory as Jack Moore had two goals to lead Jamestown.

The Nordiques opened the scoring as Cannon Green scored on the power play at the 4:30 mark. Noah Kane had his team leading 14th point of the season with an assist while Casper Soderling also had an assist.

Moore scored his first of two straight goals, also on the man advantage, nearly four minutes after Green’s goal.

Moore’s second goal came halfway through the second period, also on the power play.

Jamestown was 2-for-7 on the man advantage while Maine was 1-for-7.

Kyle Peters scored with under seven minutes remaining in the middle frame to make it 3-1, while Noah Finstrom found the back of the net with 14 seconds remaining in the period.

Jack Strauss cut the deficit back down to two for the Nordiques with just under nine minutes left in the contest.

Jon Howe made 31 saves in the victory while Connor Androlewicz made 25 saves in the loss.

The two teams meet again on Sunday for the rubber game of the series at 2 p.m. at the Colisee.

