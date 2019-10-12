FRYEBURG — Calvin Southwick connected with Armel Majoli for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Raiders (3-3) past the Knights (1-5) 31-7 in Fryeburg.

Southwick’s 8-yard TD run made it 14-0, but Isaac Fifield caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brady Downing to cut the deficit to 14-7 after one quarter.

Fryeburg’s Bryce Micklon answered with a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Raiders dominated the second half with a defense led by Jack Campbell, Eli Mahan, Ethan Berk and Charlie Stokes. Eddie Thurston kicked a 31-yard field goal, and Southwick scored on a 15-yard run.

Old Orchard Beach 50, Telstar 20

BETHEL — Jaden Davies threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and intercepted a pair of passes in Old Orchard Beach’s 50-20 victory over Telstar in small-school division eight-man football on Saturday.

Davies ran for 155 yards on 20 carries and passed for 127 yards. He added a trio of two-point conversions and also recorded 11 tackles.

Jacob Payea and Ryan Crockett had the touchdown catches for the Seagulls (3-3). Payea ran for 126 yards on 25 carries, while Crockett had five catches for 104 yards and also caught a pair of two-point conversion passes.

The Seagulls scored 35 points in the second quarter to sweep the complete a regular-season sweep of the Rebels (3-3), after opening the season with a 44-28 win at home.

Girls soccer

Leavitt 3, Maranacook 2

TURNER — Leah Maheux had two goals and an assist to lead Leavitt to a 3-2 win over Maranacook in a KVAC girls soccer contest.

Lotus Laverdiere had a goal while Taylor White and Kait Anair had assists for the Hornets (4-7).

Carlie Leavitt made 26 saves, including a stop on a penalty kick.

Emily Harper had both of the Black Bears’ (6-2-3) goals, which came in the second half. Skyeler Webb made seven saves in the loss.

Richmond 4, Rangeley 1

RANGELEY — Abby Johnson had a goal and an assist to pace Richmond over Rangeley 4-1 in an East/West Conference girls soccer game Saturday.

Rylie Irish, Bry Shea and Erica Dickey also scored for Richmond (8-3-0). Liz Johnson stopped five shots.

Olivia Pye had the goal for Rangeley (7-4-0) while Winnie LaRochelle made 12 saves.

Boys soccer

Lewiston 2, Camden Hills 1

CAMDEN — Lewiston scored off of two penalty kicks as the Blue Devils defeated Camden Hills 2-1 in a boys soccer game.

Quinn Brown opened the scoring for the Windjammers with 33:57 remaining in the game as he headed in a cross from Ben Owre.

It didn’t take lone for the Blue Devils (11-0) to answer, as Khalid Hersi tied the game 20 seconds later.

With about 10 minutes remaining, Suab Nur was taken down in the box and then converted on the penalty kick.

Michael Belleau made three saves for Lewiston while Casey Messer made 15 saves for Camden Hills (8-4).

Richmond 3, Rangeley 0

RANGELEY — Andrew Vachon had two goals and an assist to lead the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Dakotah Gilpatric added a goal and an assist for Richmond (8-2-1) while Kyle Tilton made three saves.

Greg Burgess stopped five shots for Rangeley (8-3-0).

Field hockey

Leavitt 5, Oceanside 0

TURNER — Kayla Leclerc had a hat trick as Leavitt defeated Oceanside in a field hockey contest.

Ava Gagnon and Anna Sargent also scored for the Hornets (7-6). Ginny Twitchell had two assists. Leavitt goalie Paige Demascio needed just one save.

Alexa Bartow made 12 saves for Oceanside (4-9).

College field hockey

BATES 2, WESLEYAN 1

Emily Gianunzio and Ally Leahy notched third-quarter goals as Bates (7-3, 4-3 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (5-6, 1-6) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Gianunzio broke through for the Bobcats after 2:58 of the second half from Paige Cote. Leahy made it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Amy Schaap scored for Wesleyan with less than 10 minutes left.

Ellie Bauer and Grace Biddle split netminding duties for the Bobcats, with Bauer stopping all three shots she faced and Biddle finishing with four saves. Delaney Wood played the opening 57:05 in goal for Wesleyan and made five saves. Caitlin Grant came in for the final 2:55.

College men’s soccer

BATES 1, WESLEYAN 0

Owen Keleher chipped in a goal in the 56th minute as the Bobcats (8-2-1, 4-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (4-4-3, 1-3-3) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Liam Devanny turned away six shots for Wesleyan. David Goodstein stopped five shots for Bates.

Berkeley 4, CMCC 1

Sebastian Cannizzo had two goals to help lead Berkeley to a 4-1 victory over Central Maine Community College in men’s soccer.

Marcos Hidalgo had a goal and an assist while Esteban Pedrueza also had a goal.

Asad Abukar scored for the Mustangs.

Robert Parker made three saves in the win while Austin Wing made five in the loss.

College women’s soccer

WESLEYAN 5, BATES 0

Kate Hausladen scored in each half as the Cardinals (7-2-2, 3-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-8-1, 0-6) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Grace Devanny had a goal and an assist, and Audrey Lavey and Emily Ribatt also scored.

Elizabeth Crawford had 10 saves for Bates. Sarah Hammond and Courtney Litts combined for four saves for the Cardinals.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: