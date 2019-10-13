LEWISTON – Pauline T. Lessard, 59, of Auburn passed away suddenly Oct. 7, 2019 at CMMC following a brain aneurism.

She was born Sept. 14, 1960 to Leo Berube and the late Grace Laliberte and grew up in Auburn.

She married Richard E. Lessard on July 10, 1991 and raised their children in Lewiston until his sudden death in 2007.

Later, she moved to Auburn with her loving partner, the late Matthew Hearn. Her happiest days were spent on Hearn Hill being surrounded by their children and grandchildren. She loved going to Bingo, the fairs, and her garden.

Family meant everything to Pauline and her love for them and her friends knew no bounds. She believed there was good in everyone and it didn’t matter who you were or what you had done, she would always be there for you. We will miss her love and her laughter most of all.

She is survived by her three children, Karie Lessard, Dustin Lessard, and Richard Murphy; as well as three daughters she loved as her own, Sarah Hearn, Elizabeth Hearn Fell and Jessie Hearn; her beloved grandson, Clayton Chapman Jr. whom she was raising and loved more than life itself; her sister, Lorraine Bilodeau of Sabattus, her brothers, Norman (Deanna) Giguere, Robert Giguere, Ronald Giguere, Leo Berube Jr., Roland Berube and James Berube, all of Auburn and Richard Berube of West Minot; and many grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Irene McIntire in 1990; her niece, Sonya Munsey in 1995; her husband, Rick, on Feb. 23, 2007; her partner, Matty on March 13, 2016; her mother, Grace Laliberte on August 26, 2018; and her brother-in-law, Gerard Bilodeau on May 15, 2019.

There will be a celebration of life on October 18 at 1 p.m. in the Chapman Room at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

« Previous