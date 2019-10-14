FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education has named Kenneth Lewis as the new director of educational outreach and Erin L. Connor as the new associate dean.

Connor will collaborate with the dean of education, dean of arts and sciences and the University provost to set the vision for graduate education at UMF. She will develop and implement strategies to support the expansion of graduate programs and help develop collaborations with local schools, businesses and other UMaine System campuses. The position will also oversee day-to-day operations and support and respond to graduate student needs.

She recently served at the University of New England as the director of graduate programs in education. Connor received her master’s at Harvard University and her Ph.D. at the University of Southern Maine, Muskie School of Public Service.

Lewis will work collaboratively with school districts to ensure UMF graduate and professional programs meet the needs of the field. In addition, he will manage enrollment for graduate and continuing education, coordinate the Maine Mathematics Coaching Program and explore opportunities for new certificate programs.

Lewis comes to UMF from Thomas College where he managed departmental operations for undergraduate admissions. He received his M.S. in leadership at Grand Canyon University.

