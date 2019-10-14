The Select Boards in Jay and Livermore Falls on Tuesday will consider raising municipal agent fees to register motor vehicles and renew registrations.

Jay selectpersons will meet at 6 p.m. at the Town Office. Livermore Falls selectmen will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

The Legislature passed a law earlier this year that allows towns to charge an additional $2 to register a vehicle and renew a registration.

Towns can charge up to $5 for a vehicle registration renewal and up to $6 for a registration.

Jay charges $3 to renew a motor vehicle registration and $4 to register a vehicle, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere’s report to the board.

Livermore Falls charges $3 for renewals and $4 for registrations.

Jay registered 5,048 vehicles between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. If the board increases the fee by $2, it would increase revenue by about $10,000, based on the past year’s vehicle registrations, according to LaFreniere.

Livermore Falls Town Manager Stephen Gould will see if selectmen want to increase agent fees. According to Gould’s note to the board about the agenda, the town’s accounting software, Trio, has already made the changes to the higher amount.

The Jay board will also review bids to fix the North Jay Fire Station wall. A firetruck was pulling out of a station bay and one of the utility doors on the truck popped open and hit the side of the station, LaFreniere told the board in September. Selectpersons will also review prices to replace a trailer for the Transfer Station.

Livermore Falls selectmen will also hear a proposal from Shift Energy to use the town’s former landfill behind the transfer station on Diamond Road for a solar power system.

The company would also like to use the lot across from the Police Department’s shooting range, which is off Diamond Road and not far from the Transfer Station.

The town has been looking at using the back area for storage in the event of a natural or catastrophic incident, according to Gould’s memo.

Shift Energy is a globally minded financier, developer and operator of solar power systems, according to its Shift Energy Japan website.

