RUMFORD — Avery Sevigny scored off a penalty corner three minutes into overtime to send Mountain Valley to a 4-3 field hockey rivalry win over Dirigo on Monday.

With the victory, the Falcons finish the regular season with a 12-2 record. They currently sit in second place in Class C North.

Avery Sevigny also assisted on Taylor Duguay’s first-half goal. Rylee Sevigny had two unassisted goals for Mountain Valley, including one off a penalty corner with no time left on the clock at the end of the first half that tied the game at 2-2.

Morgan Woods scored for Dirigo with 1:51 left in the second half to force overtime. Jayce Brophy and Kailey Hackett also scored for the Cougars (8-5), who are fourth in C North with one game left to play.

Oak Hill 3, Boothbay 1

WALES — Julie Mooney scored two goals to lead Oak Hill past Boothbay 3-1 in a Mountain Valley Conference field hockey game Monday.

Desirae Dumais added a goal for Oak Hill (9-5-0), and Nataleigh Moody made two saves.

Chloe Arsenault scored for Boothbay (5-8-0), and Jaelyn Crocker stopped 24 shots.

BOYS SOCCER

Spruce Mountain 8, Wiscasset/Boothbay 2

WISCASSET — Jack Gilbert scored five goals to lead Spruce Mountain to an 8-2 boys soccer victory over Wiscasset/Boothbay on Monday.

Owen Bryant added a goal and an assist for the Phoenix (3-10), while Kaleb Finelli scored one goal and set up another and Jacob Paradis contributed one goal. Cameron Cain had three assists and Matthew St. Pierre had one. Spruce Mountain goalkeepers Jacob Bryant and Nate Holland each made five saves.

Aidan Foley and John Hodson each scored for Wiscasset (0-10-2).

MEN’S SOCCER

SMCC 1, CMCC 0, 2OT

SOUTH PORTLAND — Nathan Tshibemba broke a scoreless stalemate with a goal late in the second overtime to give Southern Maine Community College a 1-0 men’s soccer victory over Central Maine Community College on Monday.

Yaroslov Philbrook sent a free kick toward the goal and Tshibemba finished it with 35 seconds remaining in the second overtime for the SeaWolves (12-2, 8-0).

Goalkeeper Austin Wing made 16 saves for the Mustangs (6-5-2, 5-2-1). For SMCC, Camden Labrecque stopped four shots in the first half and Joshua Nagle made three during the second half and the two overtime periods.

