DEAR SUN SPOTS: Who do I contact via phone and/or email to get a letter printed in Sun Spots? How much notice is needed for an item to be printed?

— Anita, no town

ANSWER: The parameters for Sun Spots questions and other notes are published at the end of every Sun Spots column. You may send a letter to the P.O. address or email below. Phone calls are not accepted.

Opinions and complaints, items for sale, and ads for businesses are not acceptable Sun Spots material. In Sun Spots Land, we’re looking for questions, public thank-you’s, or requests if you have a need.

If you want to publicize an event and there isn’t a need attached, such as asking for donations or volunteers, that announcement should go to [email protected].

This type of letter should be sent at least two weeks before the event. Otherwise, your letter is published as space permits. Unfortunately, Ms. Sun Spots cannot send out confirmations that your letter was received.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for helping to promote our 9th Annual Hello-ween Event on Oct. 26 in New Auburn. It looks to be a bigger event than in years past.

United New Auburn Association is offering a Trunk ‘N Treat component to our Hello-ween route this year and there is a need for another six to eight organizations or residents to participate in a Trunk N’ Treat site.

For more information, or to sign up for the opportunity to Trunk ‘N Treat from 1-3 p.m. in New Auburn, please contact me at 320-1969.

— Kathy, New Auburn

ANSWER: Thank you, Kathy, for working to help organize a safe, fun way for families to celebrate the holiday!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an exercise bike and entertainment cabinet made for a television, DVD/VCR player, and stereo equipment to give away. These items must be picked up. Contact me at 353-2634.

— Shirley, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have empty seed bags that are good for lining big trash cans; dog food bags for lining kitchen trash cans; and softener salt bags that when doubled, are great for disposing of broken glass, disposable diapers and kitty litter. These bags also work well for “trash outs,” demolition, etc. All are free for the taking. Please leave a message at 524-5505.

— Joanne, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For your reader looking for computer help (Oct. 4 Sun Spots), I have used Action Computer Services on Essex Street in Lewiston behind Burger King. I had seen their ad on television and was very satisfied with the help I received from Tammy and Zack.

— Mary Ann, Auburn

ANSWER: I cannot stress enough how important these reader recommendations are and how much everyone in Sun Spots Land depends on them. To our faithful reader, Mary Ann, and to all of you who take the time to help out, know that I couldn’t keep up with Sun Spots questions without you! I appreciate all of you so much!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the reader who is looking for meat packaged for just one or two people (Oct. 10 Sun Spots), Food City in Turner and probably all Food City stores sell small portions.

— John, no town

