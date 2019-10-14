DEAR SUN SPOTS: We at An Angel’s Wing are asking for your help. We are a not-for-profit organization with the mission to aid those with substance abuse disorder. Located at 1567 Lisbon St. in Lewiston in the Grid Iron parking lot, we operate A Second Chance Thrift Store. We’re looking for volunteers at the store and, more importantly, due to the generous amount of donations from the L-A community, we’re looking for another location to set up another store. Is there anyone who could help us in this important mission? Please call Debra York at 513-6051 or visit our store.

I read your column daily and want to thank you for the help you give to so many.

— Joshua, Lewiston

ANSWER: I commend all of you at An Angel’s Wing for all the important work you do. I hope you find an ideal location for your new store soon and that wonderful, caring volunteers are sent your way. Please keep all of us in Sun Spots Land posted on your progress.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Minot Community Club would like to invite Sun Spots readers to our Annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Minot Consolidated School, 23 Shaw Hill Road in Minot.

Dozens of crafters will delight visitors with handmade items such as painted signs, apparel, kitchen goods and more. Visit the Kids’ Entrepreneur Area where Minot Consolidated students will have their creations on display, and stop by the Fancy Clothing Boutique, where kids can choose a dress-up item for the holidays. All clothing is donated, so “purchases” are free!

Visitors to the fair will also have the chance to enter raffles and enjoy food and beverage offerings from Poland Regional High School’s Project Graduation team.

Artists and crafters are invited to support Minot Community Club and showcase their work. A $35 fee covers an 8- by 2-foot space. Electrical access is available for an additional fee. For more information, please contact 266-5033 or [email protected].

— Christina, Minot Community Club, Minot

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Friday, Oct. 11, I went shopping at Dollar Tree on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. On the way to my car, I didn’t see a pothole and tripped and fell, spraining my wrist. Five lovely young women rushed to my rescue. They helped me up and escorted me to my car, carrying my purse and bags.

Upon my return home, I realized I had one of their bags. I had my daughter return it to the Dollar Tree while I went to Urgent Care. I would love to know if this woman ever received back her bag of purchases.

I also wanted these ladies to know they were my angels that day and want to thank them and let them know they are all such a blessing to this world.

I wasn’t sure how to reach out to them and I thought of you, Sun Spots! I hope one of them reads this. They can reach me at [email protected].

— Sylvia, no town

ANSWER: I also hope you reported your injury to your insurance company and to the manager at Dollar Tree. It sounds like they need to do some repair work to their parking lot!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

Next »

filed under: