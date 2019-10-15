The president and his congressional enablers are using every tool in their arsenal — Twitter, TV talk shows, Fox News and news conferences to blanket the people of this country in a fog of disinformation and outright falsehoods to defend this corrupt president from himself and his misdeeds.
Their strategy is really quite simple — they have decided to take legendary poet Carl Sandburg’s advice and I quote: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
George Howitt, Lewiston
