WINTHROP — Gabrielle Chessie scored twice after halftime as Oak Hill earned a key 2-1 MVC girls soccer victory over Winthrop on Tuesday.

Paige Gonya made four saves to preserve the win for Oak Hill (9-3-0). Julia Noel assisted on one of Chessie’s goals.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored the lone goal for Winthrop (7-4-1).

Leavitt 4, Lawrence 0

TURNER — Taylor White scored two goals and had an assist to lead Leavitt to a 4-0 victory in girls soccer play Tuesday.

Leah Maheux added a goal and two assists for the Hornets (5-7). White and Maheux assisted on each other’s goals. Kaitlyn Anair scored Leavitt’s other goal off an assist from Alison Noniewicz.

Mt. Ararat 4, Lewiston 1

TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat exploded in the second half and defeated Lewiston 4-1 in girls soccer action Tuesday.

Lewiston jumped to an early lead on a goal from Leah Dube, but it ended up being the only goal that the Blue Devils (2-8-2) could muster.

Morgan Ruff and Alexa Gurney both scored a brace for Mt. Ararat (9-3), with all four goals coming in the second half.

Gemma Landry saved four shots for Lewiston, while Mt. Ararat’s Elsa Daulerio saved three in the win.

Skowhegan 1, Edward Little 1

AUBURN — Skowhegan and Edward Little played to a 1-1 girls soccer draw Tuesday.

The halftime score was 1-0 Edward Little thanks to a goal by Desiree Roussel. Goalkeeper Hailee Brown stopped eight shots for the Red Eddies (2-8-2).

Skowhegan’ (2-8-2) goal was scored by Mina Calder. Goalkeeper Reese Danforth made 13 saves.

Yarmouth 2, Gray-New Gloucester 1

YARMOUTH — Parker Harnett and Ehryn Groothoff each scored a goal as the Clippers (10-2-1) rallied past the Patriots (7-6).

Groothoff’s goal came on a penalty kick. Kate Siegel had two saves for Yarmouth.

Lydia Espling scored for the Patriots, while Ivy Abrams made three saves.

York 6, Poland 1

POLAND — Delaney LaBonte and Eliza Linn each had two goals as York defeated Poland 6-1 in girls soccer play Tuesday.

Nina Howe and Charlotte Williamson also scored for the Wildcats (6-5). Allie MacDonald made four saves in the victory.

Halie Vachon opened the scoring in the game for the Knights (1-12), while Sophie Vallee made 11 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cape Elizabeth 3, Gray-New Gloucester 1

CAPE ELIZABETH — Grace Gray scored two goals to lead the Capers (7-7) past the Patriots (6-7) on Tuesday.

Isabel Berman had a goal and an assist, Camden Woods added two assists and Christiana Pinette totaled nine saves for Cape.

Madelyn Cote scored and Mackenzie Baston had 10 saves for the Patriots.

Dirigo 4, Boothbay 3

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Kailey Hackett scored two goals in the first six minutes of the game as the Cougars (9-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off a second-half comeback attempt by the Seahawks (5-9) in MVC field hockey play Tuesday.

Lauren Ferland and Morgan Woods also scored for the Cougars.

Chloe Arsenault led Boothbay with hat trick, including two in the second half as the Seahawks pulled within one with 10 minutes remaining. Jaelyn Crocker made 24 saves.

Lake Region 3, Poland 0

NAPLES — Kaitlyn Plummer had two goals as the Lakers (9-4-1) shut out the Knights (6-7-1).

Kendyl Ridlon added a goal from Chantale Symonds and Kelsey Gerry made one save for the Lakers.

Ashton Sturtevant totaled eight saves for Poland.

BOYS SOCCER

Dirigo 5, Carrabec/Madison 2

CARRABEC — John Snowman scored two first-half goals as the Cougars (5-8) beat the Cobras (1-10-2).

Nolan Downs, David Callender and Damien Nadeau also scored for Dirigo, which got eight saves from Derek Ducharme.

Carrabec got second-half goals from Luke Carey and Gabe Flemti, and Adam Lawrence had 17 saves.

Waynflete 3, St. Dom’s 1

PORTLAND — Joey Ansel-Mullen set up the first goal and scored the third as the Flyers (12-1) tallied three times over the final 16:27 of the opening half in beating St. Dom’s (4-7-2).

Henry Hart opened the scoring from Ansel-Mullen. Luca Antolini then converted a pass from goalie Aidan Carlisle before Ansel-Mullen closed out the Waynflete scoring with an assist from Oliver Burdick.

Philip Kiehl scored for the Saints in the second half.

Matt Gosselin made 13 saves for the Saints; Carlisle stopped four for Waynflete.

Yarmouth 1, Gray-New Gloucester 1, 2OT

GRAY — Gray-New Gloucester and Yarmouth played to a tie.

Josh Michaud gave a Patriots a 1-0 lead nearly five minutes into the game off an assist by Tristan Fogg.

Alejandro Coury scored with 25 minutes remaining in the first half for Yarmouth.

Bradan Craig had eight saves for Gray-New Gloucester (6-3-2). Charles Henry-Watson had one save for the Clippers (10-0-3).

Hall-Dale 11, Mountain Valley 0

FARMINGDALE — Akira Warren scored six goals to inch closer to the school’s single-season record as the Bulldogs toppled Mountain Valley for the second time in less than a week.

Josh Nadeau and Camden Adams each added a pair of goals for Hall-Dale (13-0-1). Kai Lucas, Beka Bolkvadez and Adam Scovil also found the back of the net, while Sam Sheaffer made one save to post his sixth shutout of the season.

Mountain Valley drops to 1-11-1.

