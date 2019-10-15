I am supporting Katie Boss for an At-Large seat on the Auburn City Council.

Katie is a thoughtful, bright, and capable professional, who is committed to helping make Auburn a community where individuals, families and businesses can all prosper. She is a good listener who can engage in meaningful and respectful dialogue with all constituents in an effort to craft a bold vision for the future. She knows how to collaborate to get things done and is not afraid to do the heavy lifting that is required to move the community forward. Her volunteer experience on the Auburn planning board and other local committees coupled with her enthusiasm and commitment for making Auburn a great place to live will make her a much-needed and valuable member of the council.

Please consider giving her your support.

Mary Lou Hofmann, Auburn