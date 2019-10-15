AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

October 17, 2019

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing: Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine – Run/Walk on 11/28 – 6am to 11am.

· (Open Public Hearing, presentation, public question, comments or concerns? Close Public Hearing)

· Motion to Approve/Deny or Table

· Request to waive the $100 fee

5) Minutes – Minutes from October 3, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Application for a license to Operate Beano/Bingo – Town & County Association: January-December 2020, Thursdays – 6pm to 9:30pm

9) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $843.48 from State MDEA – Request to put into the new equipment account to help with the set up of the two new cruisers.

· $4,435.00 from State of Criminal Forfeiture – Request to put into the Drug Prevention account

10) Municipal Complex – RD Financing

· Approved for $700,000 at 3.50% for 29 yrs.

· Will need motion to accept the Loan, Rate and Terms and Letter of Conditions.

11) Town Manager Report: Verbal

12) Sewer Abatement: NA

13) Permission to attend: NA

14) Old Business:

15) Signatures:

16) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

17) Upcoming Meetings:

· Road Committee 10/29/19 at 3 p.m.

18) Adjourn

« Previous

filed under: