AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
October 17, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing: Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine – Run/Walk on 11/28 – 6am to 11am.
· (Open Public Hearing, presentation, public question, comments or concerns? Close Public Hearing)
· Motion to Approve/Deny or Table
· Request to waive the $100 fee
5) Minutes – Minutes from October 3, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Application for a license to Operate Beano/Bingo – Town & County Association: January-December 2020, Thursdays – 6pm to 9:30pm
9) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $843.48 from State MDEA – Request to put into the new equipment account to help with the set up of the two new cruisers.
· $4,435.00 from State of Criminal Forfeiture – Request to put into the Drug Prevention account
10) Municipal Complex – RD Financing
· Approved for $700,000 at 3.50% for 29 yrs.
· Will need motion to accept the Loan, Rate and Terms and Letter of Conditions.
11) Town Manager Report: Verbal
12) Sewer Abatement: NA
13) Permission to attend: NA
14) Old Business:
15) Signatures:
16) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
17) Upcoming Meetings:
· Road Committee 10/29/19 at 3 p.m.
18) Adjourn
