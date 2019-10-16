OXFORD —
October 17, 2019
6:00 PM
AGENDA
SPECIAL TOWN MEETING
Article 1: To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.
Article 2: To see if the Town will authorize the selectmen to spend $139,900 from undesignated fund balance for the purchase of a trash compactor and steel transfer trailer.
SELECTMENS’ MEETING
Call to Order / Flag Salute
Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
Action on Minutes
Action on minutes dated October 3, 2019.
Adjustments to Agenda –
Public comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
Old Business
New Business
Presentation by Zhenya Shevchenko on the operations and needs of the Waste Water Treatment Facility
Discussion with Jim Bennett on purchase of an excavator
Discussion on School Resource Officer position for the Oxford Elementary School.
To accept a donation from Oxford Hills Funeral Services for $100.00 towards 85-01-85-36 Fire Equipment.
To approve the Application for the Ocean Pearl’s yearly Liquor License.
Request to waive the public hearing – in business over 5 years with no violations.
To accept the resignation from the Oxford Recreation Committee from Donna Landry.
To approve the abatements/Supplementals for the Personal Property accounts that were committed with inaccurate values, owners or in some cases both.
Signing of the Municipal Valuation Return.
Discuss and set fees for the Transfer Station.
Town Manager’s Report
Selectmens’ Items
Sign warrants 46, 47, 48, 49, and 50
Adjournment
