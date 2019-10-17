NORWAY — October is Fire Prevention Month: ‘Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!’. Can emergency responders see your house number from the road so they can locate you quickly?

The Norway Downtown Halloween Festival will be Friday, October 25th, from 2-5 p.m. on Main Street Norway.

On Saturday, October 26th, the Norway Town Office will be the starting and ending point for The Progress Center’s Wicked, Weird Trick or Treat Trot; 5K/10K/Wicked Walk. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, go to www.progresscentermaine.org.

The dock at the Lake Pennesseewassee Park Boat Landing and the dock at the Crockett Ridge Road Landing will be removed the week of October 28th.

Elections will take place at the Fire Station on Tuesday November 5th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are generally ready 30 days prior to the election.

From Maine Fish & Wildlife: Being a responsible user of the Maine outdoors means staying informed of, and complying with, the current laws and rules. MDIFW’s popular summary guides make it easy to find and follow the laws and rules that apply to you. Our digital formats allow you to quickly check a

law, confirm legal hunting hours, look up best practices and more – from anywhere, anytime. Just visit mefishwildlife.com/laws. In 2016, we printed over 700,000 law books. That’s a lot of paper and a lot of resources diverted from Maine’s fish and wildlife. With 77% of the U.S. population using smartphones in 2017, our agency’s mission clearly directed us to make a shift. And while we’re still printing some books (available at license agent locations), we’re asking you to do your part and make use of the convenient and responsible digital options. As a bonus, the digital options are searchable and always on hand, as long as you have your mobile device. If you always keep it on you (and charged) to take photos or use the GPS, this is a no-brainer. Hunting season is approaching! Be prepared, review Maine’s 2019-2020 hunting laws today.

Select Board meetings are held the first and third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. Planning Board meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. We do our best to post agendas for both Boards on our Facebook page.

The Town Office telephone number is 743-6651, the fax number is 743-5307, the website is www.norwaymaine.com and there’s also Facebook.com/norwaymaine. The voicemail system is open 24/7 for you to leave a message during non-business hours.

