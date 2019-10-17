NORWAY — The Table’s Free Friday Fun Night on October 25th will start at 5 p.m. following the Norway Trick or Treating on Main St. both children and adults are invited to join us for pizza, popcorn, sweets along with pumpkin carving or painting, fun and games. Please join us for a fun night. One pumpkin per person while supplies last. Great opportunity for the more “skilled carvers” to help the little ones make an awesome pumpkin just in time for Halloween.

The Table at the Norway Grange offers Free Friday Night activities from 6 – 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week, the team offers game nights, crafts monthly birthday party, open mic karaoke and more. Free pizza and popcorn, along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Norway Grange. Come and enjoy a delicious free breakfast and conversation. All are welcome.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities or donating to the efforts of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, Director of The Table Ministries at 207-461-3093 (Leave a message) or email at [email protected]

