FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) is pleased to announce that Sarah Dyar, RN, recently earned a nursing certification in chemotherapy/biotherapy administration from the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation.

The purpose of the credential is to promote excellence in patient care and professional practice by validating that the nurse possesses the knowledge and skills for safe administration of chemotherapy and biotherapy agents to patients in the outpatient setting.

Dyar received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Maine in May 2019. She provides patient care in the hospital’s oncology/hematology and infusions clinics.

