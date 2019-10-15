LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church will hold its monthly baked bean supper Saturday, Oct. 12. Serving begins at 4:45 p.m. The meal consists of beans, hot dogs and casseroles (vegetarian). Bisquits, brown bread, salad and pie is included. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children. Use the Bartlett St. garden entrance.

DURHAM — Acacia Masonic Lodge, 528 Royalsborough Road, Durham, (Route 136, across from River Park) will hold a public bean supper from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Prices are $8 for adults; $3 for children ages 5-12; free for children under 5.

AUBURN — A pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. Philips Church on Route 4. Pancakes, sausage patties, fruit cups, coffee, tea, milk and orange juice will be available. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, free for those five years old and under. The public is welcome. Sponsored by the family groups of the parish.

NEW GLOUCESTER — There will be a baked bean supper, buffet style, from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the AMVET Post #6. The menu includes two kinds of beans, American chop suey, cole slaw, red hot dogs, bisquits, pies, coffee and punch. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children.

BOWDOIN — The Woodlawn Cemetery Association will hold the annual public Cemetery Supper from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the West Bowdoin Parish Hall, 54 West Road, Bowdoin. The menu includes smothered beef or roast turkey. Donations: adults $8.50; children 12 and under, $4; pre-school, free.

