United Way seeking nonprofit funding proposals

LEWISTON — The United Way of Androscoggin County seeks funding proposals from nonprofit (501(c)3) agencies within their established community impact areas – education, income and health. Applicant agencies are required to submit an electronic Letter of Intent by Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Ariel Carron, marketing and development coordinator, at [email protected] or 207-795-4000 for details and application instructions. Or find more information at www.unitedwayandro.org.

—

Coat Room offers winter wear, takes donations

OXFORD — The Coat Room, a program offered by RightStart, a nonprofit organization, offers coats for everyone.

The Coat Room, next to the Dollar Tree and Ocean State Job Lots, Rte. 26, is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays until April 1. It has a selection of clean, previously worn and some new coats, jackets, ski pants, mittens and hats and is open to all. Each person is limited to one coat, ski pants, hat, and a pair gloves/mittens.

Donations may be taken to the Oxford Hannaford (box in the lobby) and the Chamber of Commerce, Western Avenue, South Paris. There is a special need for children’s coats, ski pants, boots, hats and gloves.

—

Symphony Chamber Winds to debut work

LEWISTON — The Augusta Symphony Chamber Winds will present a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 247 Bates St. It will be the world premiere of Nathan Saunders’s “Wind Quincerto” and “Suite for Double Wind Quintet” by Arthur Bird

Admission is free but at-will donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be given to Trinity Jubilee Center and ASO. There will be an intermission and refreshments will be served.

—

Texas Hold’em Tournament at Legion

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em Tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and games will begin at 1 p.m. There is a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs, drinks and meals available.

—

Senior Cribbage League results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Oct. 10 are: First, Aaron Burke and Roger Labbe; second, Pauline Blais and Leo Bergeron; third, Joline Bechard and Richard Cloutier; fourth, Dorina Martin and Terry Parent; fifth, Connie Pleau and Terry Chambers.

New members are Bob and Joline Bechard. New players can join anytime. The league meets at 9 a.m. at 65 Central Ave.

—

Food safety training for volunteers

PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold “Cooking for Crowds,” a food safety training for volunteers, from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Oxford County office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris.

“Cooking for Crowds” offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions such as soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers. Participants receive a manual designed for volunteer cooks; certificate of attendance; posters; and an instant-read thermometer. The class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements.

The $15 fee includes all materials. Register online at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/cooking-for-crowds-south-paris-oct-21-2019/. For more information, call 207-743-6329 or 800-287-1482.

—

Antique homes presentation in Hebron

HEBRON — Windham Realtor Linda Griffin will speak to the Hebron Historical Society on the topic of “Understanding Antique Homes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

—

