PARIS — A Turner man appeared in court Tuesday, charged with gross sexual assault of a child under age 12.

William Hamel, 54, was brought to 11th District Court where bail was set at $2,500 cash, or personal recognizance with a supervised release agreement.

He was arrested Friday in Turner by Lt. Justin Brown of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, who wrote that the assault occurred in April 2009 in Sumner.

There is no statute of limitations for prosecuting an adult on a charge of gross sexual assault against a child under the age of 16.

According to Brown’s report, the alleged victim was assaulted about 10 times over seven to eight years in Sumner, Bridgton and Turner, and Hamel admitted to “approximately five.”

Prior to his arrest, Hamel asked a family member “when the cops were going to come take him to jail,” Brown wrote.

Because the charge is a felony, Hamel was not required to enter a plea Tuesday.

Conviction of a Class A felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Hamel’s bail conditions include no contact with the victim and no contact with children under the age of 12, and a 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hamel remained at the Oxford County Jail in Paris.

