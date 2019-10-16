POLAND — Friends of the A.B. Ricker Memorial Library are sponsoring a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Poland Town Hall, 1231 Maine St. Featured will be country decor, quilted items, Christmas decorations, jewelry and knitted items. Admission is free.

DURHAM — The Acacia Masonic Lodge #121 is having a Craft and Vendor Fair from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Acacia Lodge Hall, Route 136, in Durham. There will be a silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be served all day.

