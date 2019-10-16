POLAND — Friends of the A.B. Ricker Memorial Library are sponsoring a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Poland Town Hall, 1231 Maine St. Featured will be country decor, quilted items, Christmas decorations, jewelry and knitted items. Admission is free.
DURHAM — The Acacia Masonic Lodge #121 is having a Craft and Vendor Fair from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Acacia Lodge Hall, Route 136, in Durham. There will be a silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be served all day.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
BREAKING: Crews on scene of Livermore Falls fire
-
Crime
Lisbon man’s new trial to be held in Belfast
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston council approves change to smoking ban in parks after first reading
-
Connections
Community sales to run
-
Connections
Craft fairs to run